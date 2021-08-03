Pakistan-based Terrorist Babar Ali of Ugada District Eliminated In Bandipora Encounter: Top Cop

SRINAGAR, August 3: Security forces have killed a dreaded Pakistani terrorist among three others in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The encounter took place in the Chandaji area of Bandipora district.

DGP Dilbag Singh in a statement said, “On 23/24 July an operation was carried out at Shokbaba forest area in which 3 terrorists were killed including one Pak Terrorist. Another terrorist escaped from the jungle and was being tracked ever since.”

“Last night information about his presence in village Chandaji was received and an operation launched during the course of which a Pak Terrorist Babar Ali of Ugada district of Panjab Pakistan has been killed,” he said. (Agencies)