Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch, India retaliates

JAMMU: Pakistan troops on Thursday yet again violated the ceasefire by firing unprovoked along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence spokesman here said that Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in many locations.

“At about 0530 hours in Mankote sector, at about 1145 hours in Degwar sector and at about 1215 hours in Mendhar Sector, District Poonch, Pak fired unprovoked,” he said.

He added that Indian Army retaliates befittingly to the firing, adding, “no injury has been reported so far on own side.” (AGENCIES)