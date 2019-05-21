Pak violates ceasefire along IB in Samba

JAMMU: Pakistan troops on Tuesday violated the ceasefire by firing unprovoked along international border in Samba sector of Jammu region.

“Pakistani Rangers this evening fired few rounds along the IB in Ramgarh sector of Samba thus violating the ceasefire,” official sources here said.

They said that BSF also retaliated effectively to the firing, which lasted for some time.

However, no injury or damage was reported so far in the exchange of fire, they added. (AGENCIES)