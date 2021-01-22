Pak troops violate ceasefire near LoC in Kupwara

SRINAGAR: Pakistan troops on Friday violated ceasefire and resorted to indiscriminate shelling and firing at forward posts in border town of Karnah in frontier north Kashmir district of Kupwara.

Official sources saidthat Pakistan troops, violating 2003 ceasefire, resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing, targeting forward posts and villages on this side of the LoC in Karnah sector.

They said appropriate response was given by Indian soldiers in the area. However, the damage suffered by Pakistan troops was not immediately known. “The exchange of fire was still going on when the reports last came in,” they added.

Sources said that Pakistani troops are resorting to firing to help militants to sneak into this side before the passes close due to heavy snowfall this winter. However, they said troops are on high alert to foil any infiltration bid from POK, where about 200 to 300 trained militants are waiting in launch pads to sneak into this side. (agencies)