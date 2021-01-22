Jammu Police solves ATM guard’s murder case in less than 24 hrs, arrests two

JAMMU: In less than 24 hours, police on Friday cracked the murder case of ATM guard by arresting two youth from Bandipora.

Addressing a press conference here, SSP Jammu, Shridhar Patil said that swift investigation has revealed that the last night’s sensational murder of ATM guard was executed by two Bandipore youth.

Raju Sharma, son of Gullu Ram hailing from New Plot area of Jammu, was found dead inside guard chamber of the bank ATM at sector 13 in Nanak Nagar at around 2200 hours on Thursday night.

Mr Patil said that the murder was executed by two youth identified as Mohammad Kaif Lone and Waqas Bashir Lone, residents of Bandipore in north Kashmir.

SSP said that the duo had gone to the ATM with the purpose of looting cash and on being resisted by the guard, they attacked him inside the restroom by initially smothering his face with a blanket.

He said both the youth had recently taken a place on rent in Nanak Nagar area where they lived as paying guests. He said that the accused have been taken into custody and further investigation is on.

Earlier, family members and neighbours of a bank ATM guard, who was allegedly murdered in Nanak Nagar area of Jammu Thursday night held a protest demonstration, demanding the arrest of his ‘killers’ and financial aid to the victim’s family.

Scores of residents of New Plot area of Jammu including family members and relatives of the ATM guard held a protest demonstration, demanding culprits be brought to book. (AGENCIES)