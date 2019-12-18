Pak troops target forward posts, civilian areas in north Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and resorted to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing and shelling in Karnah sector in the frontier district of Kupwara, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said Pak troops opened fire with automatic weapons and fired mortar shells targeting forward military posts and civilian areas at Line of Control (LoC) during the past 24 hours in Karnah sector, which remained cut off for the past one week from district headquarter Kupwara due to accumulation of snow and slippery road conditions. They said Indian troops also retaliated targeting Pak posts across the LoC.

They said three houses suffered damage in the Pak shelling. However, no one was injured.

Sources said Pak troops are resorting to firing to provide cover to militants to sneak into this side from Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK), where large number of trained ultras are waiting at launch pads to sneak into this side.

However, sources said despite all odds, including harsh weather, troops remained on alert to foil any infiltration bid from PoK.

