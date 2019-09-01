Pak to provide India Consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav tomorrow

New Delhi: Pakistan today said they would provide consular access for Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former naval officer, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistan court for alleged spying. A tweet from Pakistan’s foreign office said India will be given consular access on Monday “in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement & the laws of Pakistan”.

This is the first time, Kulbhusan Jadhav- sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April 2017-will be given consular access. After repeated requests, India flagged the matter to the International Court of Justice, where it also appealed for the cancellation of his death sentence.

India says Mr Jadhav is a retired Naval officer, who was abducted from Iran where he was running a business. The International Court has asked Pakistan to hold off the execution till it reaches its final verdict in the case.