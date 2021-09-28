Pak militant Caught, Another Killed During Infiltration Attempt: Reports

SRINAGAR, Sept 28: A Pakistani militant was captured and another killed last evening when the army stopped an infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri along the Line of Control, sources say.

Multiple operations have been on in the Uri and Rampur sectors in the past week after the army stopped three infiltration attempts.

Official sources say one militant was killed and another Pakistani militant was caught during a live operation yesterday.

This is first time in recent years that a Pakistani militant has been caught while trying to cross into India.

A few days ago, the army killed three infiltrators and recovered a massive cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles and 70 grenades. (Agencies)