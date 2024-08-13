Pak ruling coalition hails ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed’s impending court-martial

Islamabad, Aug 13: Pakistan’s ruling coalition has hailed the arrest of former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed in connection with a housing scheme scandal but jailed former premier Imran Khan’s party decided to stay neutral and termed it the army’s “internal matter”.

Hameed served as the director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from 2019 to 2021, when Khan was prime minister and was accused of meddling in political affairs at his behest.

According to the army, he was arrested on Monday by military authorities and court martial proceedings were initiated against him under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act for alleged misuse of authority. His arrest followed a probe into complaints against him by the owner of Top City Housing Society over an alleged raid at his house.

Asserting that the military’s actions were “internal”, former premier Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, said the army is a disciplined and organised institution with its own procedures for dealing with both serving and retired officers, the Dawn newspaper reported.

However, members of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), including Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Senator Afnan, Rana Sanaullah as well as Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, were more open in their views on the move, with Tarar calling it a “right decision”.

“Action against Faiz Hameed would have been taken on the basis of investigation,” the minister said.

Pointing out that only a brief announcement had been made by the military spokesman about the ex-ISI DG, Senator Siddiqui said, “When investigation will go forward, his (Hameed’s) political meddling will also be proved.”

Siddique quoted PTI founder Khan as saying that Hameed had supported his party inside Parliament by getting legislation passed and meeting the required number of members in the National Assembly.

He said Hameed also remained involved in the general elections by backing the PTI.

The senator said the former ISI chief had controlled the media and politicians and tried to control the judiciary as well.

Senior PML-N leader Sanaullah alleged that Hameed was involved in “political meddling” and on his instruction, the Faizabad sit-in was staged by a religious group, choking the main arteries of the federal capital for weeks.

Sanaullah said action against him was taken in the light of the Supreme Court’s order in the private housing scheme, Top City, whose owner filed a petition in the apex court last year, accusing Hameed of misusing his authority.

The owner stated in the petition that on May 12, 2017, at the behest of Gen Hameed, ISI officials raided the top city office and his house and seized valuables, including gold, diamonds and money.

Hailing the military’s internal accountability system, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said an inquiry had confirmed multiple violations by Hameed that prompted the initiation of disciplinary proceedings under the Pakistan Army Act.

He said if the military had decided to proceed with such measures against a high-ranking officer, it indicated the severity of the offences committed.

“Gen Faiz has definitely had a hand in the events on the political scene since his retirement. Knowing him a little bit, he could not abstain and had to muddy the waters,” Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Geo News.

“For a person who exercised immense and unlimited power to take a backseat causes ulcers to them,” he said.

Asif reiterated that Hameed had a more “direct” role in events since his retirement and claimed the former spymaster “could have had a role in what happened on May 9,” referring to the nationwide riots that broke out last year on Khan’s arrest.

“I can’t say with certainty, but events do point the finger towards him.”

Hameed was considered extremely powerful when he headed the spy agency from 2019 to 2021. He was appointed to the coveted post when then ISI chief and current Army chief Lt Gen Asim Munir was prematurely removed from the post. It was reported then that then prime minister Khan was not happy with Munir.

Later, the army decided to replace Hameed, a move vehemently opposed by Khan, and it is believed that it was the beginning of the souring of his ties with the powerful military.

The complaint against Hameed was lodged by the owner of a private Top City Housing Society developer.

Meanwhile, Senator Faisal Vawda, considered close to the powerful army, predicted a tough time for former premier Khan following Hameed’s arrest.

Vawda, who was one confidante of Khan but later parted ways with him, lauded the news of a court martial against Hameed, calling it a “step in the right direction” and signalling the beginning of a broader reckoning, reported The Express Tribune newspaper.

“This is just the start; many more will fall,” Vawda was quoted as saying.

He added that in the coming days, Khan will be humbled, and many others will follow suit, including those from PTI who, according to him, will be at the top of the list.

Khan was arrested on August 5 last year after his conviction in the first Toshakhana corruption case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Since then, he has been kept in jail in various cases. (PTI)