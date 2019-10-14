Pak Rangers target villages, border outposts along IB

JAMMU: Pakistan Rangers fired from small arms to target areas along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said on Monday.
There was no damage to any property in the ceasefire violations that took place overnight, they said.
The Pakistani Rangers opened fire on BoPs and villages in Chadwal belt of Hiranagar sector. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
DH Samba on crutches
Ensure transparency in FCS&CA Deptt
Conservation of rich heritage
Left out PoK refugee families to get relief
Former IAS officer and closure report
Comprehensive Sports Policy