Pak: Qureshi sent on 14-day judicial remand in cipher case

Islamabad, Aug 30 : A special court formed to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act on Wednesday sent former Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s on a 14-day judicial remand in cipher case, media reports said.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced the former foreign minister before the special court after the completion of his two-day physical remand today, Geo news reports.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, who has been given additional charge of the special court, conducted the hearing on the case.

During the hearing, FIA’s special prosecutor implored the court to extend physical remand saying they needed to recover Qureshi’s mobile phone and the diplomatic cable.

Expressing displeasure over repeated pleas for an extension, Judge Zulqarnain rejected the request.

Qureshi was arrested earlier this month by the FIA’s Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) after a case was lodged against him on the complaint of Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar under Sections 5 and 9 of Official Secrets Act 1923 r/w 34 PP.

Earlier today, ahead of Qureshi’s hearing, Judge Zulqarnain extended PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s judicial remand till September 13 in the cipher case.

Hearing of the case took place at the Attock District Jail following approval by the Law Ministry amid security concerns expressed by the Interior Ministry.

Khan has been imprisoned in jail since his conviction in the Toshakhana case on August 5 for failing to properly declare gifts he received while in office.