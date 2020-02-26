Pak is epicentre of global terrorism: Vikas Swarup

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Banks instructed to allow foreign diplomats to withdraw money on priority basis: MEA
Banks instructed to allow foreign diplomats to withdraw money on priority basis: MEA

Geneva: Jammu and Kashmir was, is and forever will remain an integral part of India  said Senior Indian diplomat at UNHRC meeting in Geneva.

At UNHRC meeting, India calls for decisive action against states who direct, control, fund and shelter terrorists.

Pakistan is epicentre of global terrorism said Senior Indian diplomat Vikas Swarup tells UNHRC meeting in Geneva. (agencies)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR