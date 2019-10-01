Pak fails once again

Sir,

Pak PM’s speech in UN General Assembly once again tries to malign India in the International forum. Raising Kashmir issue has all along remained their policy matter for survival. Till now they have failed on every front. Imran Khan’s concern about the human rights of Muslims in Kashmir is biased. How is he concerned about the minorities living in Pakistan? Their forced conversion is horrific. Charity begins at home. Pak PM is least bothered about the Muslims living in China. He has never shown concern towards them. In India Muslims enjoy equal rights and opportunities. Their population has increased which is not the case in Pakistan. There is gross human rights violation in PoK. Pandemonium prevails there. It is Pakistan who encourages infiltration in the Indian domain Pakistan is funding terrorists that has paved the way for radicalisation in the valley of Kashmir. The fear of gun has made life miserable in this State. India always stood for the elimination of terrorism in all its forms for fruitful cooperation and survival. Abrogation of article 370 is India’s internal matter. It was temporary and as such revoked in the interest of the people of the State. India always stood for peace and harmony and our PM while addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly lamented the lack of unanimity among the member states on the issue of terrorism. Pakistan stood muffled in the international forum once again.

S N Raina

