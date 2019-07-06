Pak extending military, financial, logistical support to terror in J&K

India says Pak should first vacate PoJK

Biggest problem in Kashmir comes from Pak

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 6: In a major embarrassment for Pakistan, India has exposed its hostile neighbour very badly at the United Nations at Geneva saying that self-determination portrayed by Pakistan for the people of Jammu and Kashmir was actually “State-sponsored cross-border terrorism” and Pakistan’s support to it means “extending military, financial and logistical support” to terrorism against India.

Exercising ‘First Right of Reply’ by India under Agenda Item 3 at 41st Session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations, India said the biggest problem in Jammu and Kashmir comes from active promotion of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan and the most basic right i.e. the right to life of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is constantly violated by Pakistan through the use of terrorism as an instrument of State policy.

Significantly, the Indian reply at the United Nations was given by Vimarsh Aryan, First Secretary, an officer of Indian Foreign Services, who had earlier served in Jammu.

Calling upon Pakistan not to waste time of the Human Rights Council of the United Nations, Aryan said it was “wishful thinking” of Pakistan that it can deceive world through false and fanciful narratives on human rights. He reminded Pakistan of 1971 war which the neighbour had lost badly, resulting into creation of Bangladesh and surrender of 90,000 soldiers.

“The principles of self-determination as espoused by Pakistan pose severe dangers to several countries in the world where multi-ethnic and multi-religious societies coexist. In contravention of the United Nations charter, the concept can’t be used as an instrument to promote subversion and erode the political cohesion or territorial integrity and sovereignty of the member States. What is portrayed by Pakistan as self-determination is actually State-sponsored cross-border terrorism and the support actually means extending military, financial, logistical support to terrorism against Indian,” the Indian diplomat said.

Maintaining that biggest problem in Jammu and Kashmir comes from active promotion of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan, India said the most basic right i.e. the right to life of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is constantly violated by Pakistan through the use of terrorism as an instrument of State policy.

“Pakistan with its selective amnesia chooses to conveniently recall only parts of the UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir. We would like to remind the Council that it was Pakistan that wrecked the United Nations Security Council resolutions by not meeting its primary obligation to first vacate the illegal occupation of Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK),” said Aryan, who was previously posted with then Union Minister of State for External Affairs, VK Singh.

The Indian representative said Pakistan should fulfill its commitments under the 1972 Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration of 1999.

India reiterated that entire State of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have nurtured a vibrant democracy ensuring a life of dignity for all”.

“It is wishful thinking of Pakistan that it could deceive the world through its false and fanciful narratives on human rights. History has witnessed how Pakistan unleashed the most barbaric and dreadful atrocities that mankind could never imagine against millions of innocent civilians in 1971,” India said and asked: “Is it not an irony that a country with such distinction is making attempts to preach the world on human rights”?

Calling upon Pakistan not to waste time of the Human Rights Council of the United Nations by indulging in futile political propaganda, India asked Pakistan to focus on its own dismal human rights record and work constructively for a safe, stable, secure and developed South Asian Region, which is free from terror and violence.