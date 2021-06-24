Pak embarrassed at SCO, NSA Doval proposes action plan against LeT, JeM as part of SCO framework

DUSHANBE [TAJIKISTAN]: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval did some tough talk in Dushanbe at the SCO NSA meet and urged SCO to bring action plan against Pakistan based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed as part of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) framework.

According to sources, NSA Doval proposed that an action plan against LeT and JeM as part of the SCO framework. He emphasised the adoption of international standards to counter terror financing including an MOU between SCO and Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Over the last two decades, LeT and Jaish have planned and executed a number of attacks in India, which include the 26/11 Mumbai attack and also on the Indian parliament. These groups are actively engaged in promoting infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir and also indoctrinating youth across India, these groups are also accused of being involved in terror financing.

Interestingly, NSA Doval talked about action against Pakistan-based outfits at the SCO meet where his Pakistan counterpart Moeed Yusuf was also participating.

The FATF plenary is going on in Paris and is soon going to decide on keeping Pakistan on the grey list or putting it on its blacklist. Furthermore, NSA Doval strongly condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations. Perpetrators of terrorism including cross-border terror attacks should be expeditiously brought to justice, he said.

He also underlined the need for full implementation of UN resolutions and targeted sanctions against UN-designated terrorist individuals and entities. Need to monitor new technologies used by terrorists including drones for smuggling of weapons and misuse of dark web, artificial intelligence, blockchain and social media, NSA Doval told SCO members.

NSA Doval also highlighted in the SCO NSA meet that greater connectivity including through initiatives like Chahbahar, INSTC, Regional Air Corridors, Ashgabat Agreement always leads to economic gains and building trust. However, connectivity must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity.

There was also a detailed discussion on the issue of Afghanistan, which is witnessing a surge in Taliban violence. It is learnt from reliable sources that NSA Doval told SCO members that there is a need to preserve gains made in the last two decades in Afghanistan and give top priority to the welfare of its people.

He also told SCO that India fully supports the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan, which should be more active. Though India became SCO Member in 2017, it has physical, spiritual, cultural and philosophical inter-linkages for centuries with countries that now make up SCO, he added. (AGENCY)