Pak doesn’t like changed atmosphere in Kashmir: LG

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, July 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that some people especially in Pakistan don’t like the changed atmosphere in Kashmir for the last two years.

While inaugurating a two-day multi-stakeholder convention on holistic Agriculture at SKICC in Srinagar, Sinha said that an environment of peace and order is very important for development for which people will also have to take responsibility.

He said that development can only take place when there is peace. “This has to be kept in mind. There is no place in the world which has progressed when there was no peace,” he said.

He said that the highest tourist rush has been recorded in Kashmir this year and in the last two years things have changed a lot here and people are fully aware about it.

“In 2020, only 32 flights were operated at Srinagar airport and in contrast, there are 120 flights operating at Srinagar airport today,” he said.

He added that rail connectivity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari will be operational next year, while some people don’t like these things especially the neighboring country.

“Another challenge before us is to increase income of farmers through growth in Dairy, Fisheries and Livestock. We need a sustained effort for investment in dairy sector to enhance processing of milk from 1.5 lakh litre to 5 lakh litre in the next three years,” the LG said.

He added that they are also focusing on higher investment in agro-based industries. “High-value crops and greater value addition will provide a boost to this industry. Our prime objective is to double the Agri and allied sector’s contribution to GSDP,” he said.

The two day conference seeks to build innovative structures for holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors in J&K with the help of renowned scientists and Policy planners of the country.

The LG announced that a high-powered committee of agricultural scientists will be formed under the chairmanship of renowned scientist, Dr. Mangala Rai to prepare a futuristic roadmap for accelerated development of agriculture and allied sectors and making the farming viable, steady and sustainable.

“Noting the immense scope of possibilities in harnessing the real potential of agriculture and allied sectors and to make it a strong base of the UT’s economy,” the LG said the Government is focusing on higher investment in agro-based industries.

“High value crops, greater value addition will provide a boost to this industry. Our prime objective is to double the agriculture & allied sectors’ contribution to GSDP,” he added.

“85% farmers have smaller landholdings. Economically viable innovative solutions to enhance productivity of small and marginal farmers are need of the hour. We need to bridge the gap between goals achieved and achievable, we need to strengthen the extension services and quality inputs,” the LG added.

“We need to increase export while maintaining food security. We need to streamline the farm practices to ensure better incentives to the farmers. We need to streamline value addition technology for food processing, packaging, market outreach and minimize post-harvest wastages,” he said.

He said that the acceleration of agricultural reforms by PM seems to be bearing fruit; the average farm income has risen, and now J&K figures among top 5 states/UTs. “However, filling the policy vacuum of last many decades in Agriculture sector requires concerted efforts of all stakeholders,” he observed.