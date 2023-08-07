Pak, ‘conflict entrepreneurs’ ran show earlier, their shop is shut; now Admn takes all calls: LG

‘Like Barcelona, people now enjoy life till late night in Kashmir’

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said the shop of neighbour (Pakistan) and “conflict entrepreneurs” who used to issue calendars for hartals, curfew, functioning of educational institutions etc has been shut during last four years and it is now the administration of Jammu and Kashmir which takes a call on working of schools, colleges and universities.

He said the neighbour (Pakistan) has been frustrated due to situation inside their country and world opinion against them and therefore it wants to keep militancy alive but their designs have been effectively foiled by security forces who haven’t allowed any infiltration from the border this year and eliminated top commanders of the outfits.

Addressing Hindustan Shikhar Samagam ‘Badalte Kashmir Ki Buland Awaaz’, organized by Hindustan and ABP News Network in Srinagar today, Sinha said bandhs and hartals had become source of profit for “conflict entrepreneurs” but their shops have been closed.

“Now, the people of once known hotspots of militants like Shopian, Pulwama, Baramulla, Handwara etc are living normal life with cinemas, coffee houses and maals functioning. Stones and guns which have been given in the hands of youth by misleading them have become things of past,” he asserted.

Equating Srinagar with Barcelona and other cities of Europe, the Lieutenant Governor said there is complete peace in Jammu and Kashmir with restaurants running beyond 10 PM and artistes playing music on streets where there used to be curfew in the evening four years ago.

“Ecosystem of terrorism and influential persons developed over the years has been rooted out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dedicated efforts of Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Union Territory is now marching towards prosperity,” he said.

Maintaining that there was a time when bandh calls and calendars for functioning of educational institutions and businesses were issued from Pakistan and 10-12 years old children used to impose curfew and check identity cards of people on streets of Kashmir, Sinha said those days are now over and it is the UT administration which takes a call on everything be they schools, colleges, universities, businesses etc and there are no dictates from anyone.

People live their life with own wish and not under any pressure, he added.

Responding to a question on targeted killings, the Lieutenant Governor said they (Pakistan) are frustrated because of the situation within their country and world opinion against them and just want to show that they are alive.

“All top commanders of the militant outfits have been killed. Not only those who killed the people have been taken to task but now we are also tightening noose around supporters and financers of terrorism. All of them are being investigated,” he added.

He declared that ideology of separatism will be rooted out. “This is the pledge of ours as well as the people. A lot has already been done to this effect during last four years. We are now ready with even next 25 years roadmap,” he said and lauded the role of Army, CRPF, JKP and other security agencies for 360 degrees approach to ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha announced that degrees of the doctors who tampered with post-mortem report of two Shopian girls and wrongly reported that they had been raped are likely to be taken back and IPC Sections will be invoked against them. He said a total of six doctors were involved in the case, three of whom have retired and another has proceeded abroad while two who were in Government service here have been dismissed.

On radicalization efforts, he said such attempts are being undertaken by the neighbour but people are now outrightly rejecting such elements. Efforts were made during G20 Summit but the tourist flow has gone up benefitting all sections of the people. Now, foreign tourists are also expected to visit. He added that the people have realized that the neighbour doesn’t think any good for them and their future is with prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

To a question on elections, the Lieutenant Governor said there are many type of polls including Lok Sabha and three-tiers of Panchayati Raj System which has been established for first time in Jammu and Kashmir with implementation of 73rd and 74th amendments of the Constitution, There are 32,000 public representatives (PRIs) deciding implementation of projects with public opinion.

However, as far as the Assembly polls are concerned, he said, Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) has stated on floor of the Parliament that delimitation of the constituencies will be held first, followed by voter revision, elections and Statehood. He reiterated that taking a call on conduct of Assembly elections falls in the domain of the Election Commission of India and the administration will play its role whenever such decision is taken.

Saying that generations of Kashmir suffered because of over three decades long violence , Sinha said during last four years, sincere and honest efforts have been made to bring people out of the mess and fulfill their dreams

“Shopian, Tral, Pulwama, Kupwara etc which were known for other reasons saw ‘Tiranga Yatra’ with 8,000-10,000 people participating which sent a strong message even across the border,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy is very clear that peace hasn’t to be bought but established permanently and the administration is working in that direction.

“There was an unfortunate time when some individuals were taken from Srinagar to New Delhi in Government of India’s plane,” he added.

Sinha said the Government is expecting Rs 75,000 crore worth investment proposals in industrial investments and they are expected to be on ground in next two to two-and-half years.

‘Terrorism, separatism on death bed’

Govt to take care of power bills of poor: Sinha

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Aug 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said terrorism and separatism are on the death bed and the time is not far when “terror-ecosystem” will crumble fully in Jammu and Kashmir. He announced that the Government will take care of the electricity bills of the poor.

The LG said it is high time that every house of the UT must rise to the occasion to reject terrorism and join the march of peace so that the entire terror-ecosystem falls down. “I believe time is not far when the terror-eco system will crumble fully,” he told a gathering at Mini-Secretariat on the occasion of the inaugural ceremony of Veshaw Literary Festival in Kulgam district.

Sinha said that it is time for the writers and artists from J&K to rise and paint the changing picture of J&K through their art and writings.

He said that the society that was choked for three decades has now started to breathe freely. “Administration is seriously working to provide a platform to every community including youth to shape their future by being a part of the journey of peace and change,” he said.

The LG said that J&K at present is ahead of other States in terms of development and infrastructure building.

He said that those whose hands are drenched in the blood of innocents can no more befool people. “Enough blood of innocents has flown in J&K,” he added.

Sinha said that in Kulgam district, 29 people were provided land under Prime Ministers Awas Yojna (PMAY) and not a single person is non-J&K resident.

“Not a single resident has been given land or home under PMAY as claimed by some politicians. Those who grabbed and encroached State land are misguiding people and creating confusion. I want to tell them that their days of playing politics of deceit are over,” he said, adding that there are 8000 families who have no land at all and majority of them are Bakerwals (Nomads).

The LG announced that the Government will take care of the poor man’s power bill but those having palatial houses, I-Phones with 5-internet service and other gadgets have to pay power tariff as per their usage.

“Let me announce today that the Government will take care of the poor who can’t afford to pay bills. But those who have palatial houses, I-Phones with 5-G internet data and other gadgets will have to pay power bills as per their usage. They shouldn’t at least make excuses in paying the power bills,” Sinha said.

He said that in the last 70 years, 3400 MW power was generated locally in J&K and in the next three years equal MWs will be produced.

The LG said that wherever a feeder is 100 per cent metered, power disruption won’t be just for a minute let alone an hour or so. “I urge people to cooperate with us in getting the smart meter installation process completed as soon as possible,” he added.

Sinha said that J&K is getting the cheapest electricity compared to other States. “We have borrowed Rs 20,000 crore worth electricity from outside in the past 3-4 years. This won’t do. People must pay as per usage,” he said.

“Given J&K’s topography and snowfall, some projects get delayed. Delay in completion of projects has been given to us in legacy and we are trying to break this tradition of delay in projects’ completion,” he said.

The LG said that at present J&K farmer’s income is at number 5 across the country and time is not far when “our farmers’ income will be number 1.”