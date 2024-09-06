Pak claims killing 90 terrorists in August

Islamabad, Sept 6: Pakistan’s military has claimed killing 90 terrorists in 4,021 operations across the country in August.

Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told a press conference in the eastern garrison city of Rawalpindi on Thursday that security forces and other law enforcement agencies participated in the intelligence-based operations.

Chaudhry said that 32,173 operations were conducted from January to August, dealing a heavy blow to the strength of terrorists.

In addition, 193 officers and soldiers lost their lives in the first eight months of 2024, Chaudhry said.

(UNI)