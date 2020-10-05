Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

JAMMU: Pakistani troops on Monday opened fire and shelled mortars in forward areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri district, a defence spokesperson said.

There was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani shelling, he said.

Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars around 6.30 pm.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the cross-border firing between the two sides in Nowshera sector was going on when last reports were received, the spokesperson said. (AGENCIES)