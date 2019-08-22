P Chidambaram being quizzed in INX media case, to be produced in spl CBI court on Thursday

NEW DELHI: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested by the Central

Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged involvement in the INX media case, will be produced in

a special CBI court on Thursday, sources said.

The second round of questioning of P Chidambaram in the case started at the probe agency’s headquarters on Thursday morning, the sources said.

Security has been tightened outside the CBI headquarters.

Amidst high drama, the former Finance Minister was on Wednesday night arrested by the CBI from his Jor Bagh residence here and was taken into custody by the probe agency in connection with the INX Media case.

The detention of the former Home Minister by a CBI team from his Jor Bagh residence came

amidst a high voltage drama as large number of Congress supporters thronged the senior

leader’s residence even as the teams of the CBI and ED reached there.

He was taken to the CBI headquarters by a team of the agency for questioning.

According to the CBI sources, the former Finance Minister has been arrested on an arrest

warrant issued by a competent court.

The former Finance Minister was questioned last night at the probe agency’s headquarters, the sources said.

(AGENCIES)