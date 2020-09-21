Oxygen plants

The UT Government did well to realise the gravity of the situation faced by the hospitals in Jammu on account of deficient supply of and mismanagement in providing life saving oxygen to deserving patients and has accorded sanction to Medical Oxygen Generation Plants in 5 prominent hospitals across Jammu. It has also been decided to construct 50 bedded integrated AYUSH Hospital at Billawar in Kathua.

The moves are welcome especially about timelines fixed for the entire process right from installing to commissioning to testing so that in no case, any cost escalation took place as the funds have already been earmarked and sanctioned for these plants. Once in operation, it is hoped the type of crisis which was witnessed for a few days in the GMC and Hospital would never ever get repeated. Since COVID-19 has menacingly upset all the apple carts, the equations and the normal functioning, pressure of unprecedented nature on hospitals and the existing infrastructure is being witnessed which though being addressed leaves behind certain deficiencies which need to be looked into right before they slip out of the hands.