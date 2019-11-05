Overcrowding continues in Indian jails, situation worst in UP: NCRB

NEW DELHI: The problem of overcrowding in jails across the country continues to persist, reveal the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on prisons in India.

The overcrowding in jails persisted during 2015-2017 as the number of prison inmates grew by 7.4 per cent during the period, surpassing the 6.8 growth rate of jails’ capacity to lodge prisoners in them during the same period, revealed the recently-released NCRB report, compiling data for 2015 to 2017.

The NCRB report said a total of 1,361 jails across the country had over 4.50 lakh prisoners — around 60,000 more than the total capacity of all prisons — at the end of year 2017.

It said the number of inmates exceeded despite jails’ lodging capacity itself having increased from 3.66 lakh in 2015 to 3.80 lakh in 2016 and to 3,91,574 in 2017, registering a 6.8 per cent rise in the jails’ housing capacity during the period. (AGENCIES)