Overcoming Career obstacles

Dr. Shahid Amin Trali

This Covid-19 crisis as an unexpected event has disrupted our habitual routines, jolted us out of our comfort zones, and raised big questions about what matters and what is worth doing? It’s a tough time in the market for aspiring students as firms have shed staff and stopped recruitment due to this pandemic to cut their costs. Students who are done with their graduation are understandably experiencing a lot of panic and uncertainty when it comes to their career and employment prospects. They need to develop high levels of motivation and understand that almost everyone has suffered during this crisis.

When students don’t know what the future will offer, or when the path they think better can take an unexpected turn, it makes sense to pursue a diverse portfolio of options rather than just sticking single-mindedly to one. Even in better times, career change is never a perfectly linear process. It must be also noted that although most of the companies in some sectors, such as hospitality, tourism and leisure, aren’t currently hiring, but our students shouldn’t lose hope. There are companies in areas like logistics, healthcare, medicine, and some retailers (particularly online retailers) who are showing prosperity and are actively looking to recruit graduates. Online job vacancies are now being posted at the highest. These are some of the industries our graduates should highly focus to apply for vacancies.

Students need to do more research and try to explore the said industries. They need to be highly active in this tough time. They should maintain a proper plan. Most importantly, students must highly acquire the skills for the career option they are interested in. They must use this time in quarantine in the best possible way and try to be ahead than the others in the race. Students must do a proper SWOT analysis; identify personal strengths and weaknesses, and the opportunities and threats in the workplace at the moment. They must get a clear idea of which skills they need to improve. Students should also focus on building their effective Curriculum Vitae (CV). This can be possible through volunteering or developing skills in online courses. They must try to attend the related seminars and workshops that happen related to their career choice. They will meet influential people and leaders of the same field who can broaden their thinking. This will also give a hint to potential employers that student has done something constructive with his/her time.

The ultimate goal for our students is undoubtedly the success in their career. But sometimes there may arise some situations where things wouldn’t go according to their plans. This kind of uncertainty might even ruin self-esteem of our students which is yet another career obstacle. Some of the students may find comfort in being stagnant in this Covid-19 crisis. But that can prove a major barrier in their career. Students must take risks and try to be adventurous. Risks are going to pay off sooner or later. Students must not underestimate their potential as it will not take them anywhere in life. They have to understand that the list of obstacles goes on and on in our career journey. We must be active in finding ways to overcome them. Challenges and obstacles are always unpredictable and they cannot expect them to vanish out completely.

In order to apply for jobs, students can directly visit the company websites and contact the HR of the companies. But there are plenty of other places students can look for jobs like using recruitment agencies’ job boards. LinkedIn is also a great place to look for jobs. Our graduates must start applying as early as possible and try to explore companies as much as possible. Usually large companies have a quite rigid recruiting policy, whereas smaller companies tend to hire all year round.

This is indeed a big crisis time but our students must not stop their work and efforts. As they say, success doesn’t come overnight; students must work along the way to accomplish their goals. There is always hope if they develop right spirit and will power. Our students can easily achieve their best career goals if they are ready to face and break the challenges.

(The author is an Assistant Professor in the School of Management, ITM University Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.)