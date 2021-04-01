Over two dozen injured after minibus turns turtle in Akhnoor

JAMMU: At least twenty five persons were injured in a minibus accident that took place at Majama village of Phalawala in Jammu’s Akhnoor sub-division on Thursday afternoon.

An official told that the accident took place when a minibus bearing registration number JK02X 2001 turned turtle at Majama.

“The vehicle was on way from Kharah Balli to Majama.”

When contacted SDPO Akhnoor, Varun Jandial said that they have reports of around twenty five injuries so far and of which few have been referred to GMC Jammu. (KNO)