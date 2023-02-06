Over Rs 28 cr spent on 5 editions of PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha: Education Ministry

NEW DELHI, Feb 6: More than Rs 28 crore has been spent on the first five editions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ with students, parents and teachers, according to the Ministry of Education.

The sixth edition of the annual interaction was held on January 27 at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium.

The numbers have been shared by the Union Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi, in her written response to a question in Lok Sabha.

The amount spent on the first edition of PPC in 2018 was Rs 3.67 crore, followed by Rs 4.93 crore in 2019, Rs 5.69 crore in 2020, Rs 6 crore in 2021 and Rs 8.61 crore in 2022.

The details of expenditure on the event this year was not mentioned in the response.

‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is an annual event where Modi interacts with students appearing in board examinations.

The first edition of the prime minister’s interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018.

A record 38 lakh students had registered this year for participating in the event. The number of registrations was at least more than 15 lakh last year. (PTI)