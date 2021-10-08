Over 93 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far

New Delhi , Oct 8: India has administered over 93 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country so far since the vaccination drive began on January 16 this year, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

The ministry also added that over 50 lakh vaccine doses were administered in a single day, as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

This has been achieved through 90,68,525 sessions.

“With the administration of 50,17,753 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 93 Cr (93,17,17,191) as per provisional reports till 7 am today,” the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, India reported 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the active cases in the country stand at 2,40,221, which is the lowest in 205 days. (Agencies)