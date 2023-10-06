Over 73 Lakh Devotees Pay Obeisance At Mata Vaishno Devi Till Sep This Year

Jammu, Oct 6 : As the number of pilgrims reaching the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi is swelling every month, more than 73 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the sanctorum sanctum till September this year.

The shrine is located in the Trikuta Hills of Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said that it is expected that this year, the yatra figure may be close to one crore.

“In comparison to the last year, the pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi this year is increasing every month and if this yatra trend continues, the current year yatra figure will be close to one crore.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is encouraging pilgrims by further adding on advanced facilities to facilitate them,” the official said.

He said that in the first nine months of the current year till September, 73,25,298 devotees visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and in the same period in 2022, 72,10,139 devotees paid the obeisance that showed an increased footfall of 1,15,159 pilgrims.

Sharing the break-up, he said that in the month of January 2023, 524189 devotees, 414432 in February, 894650 in March, 1018540 in April, 995773 in May, 1195844 in June, 776800 in July, 710914 in August and 794156 in September visited the shrine thus taking the total to 7325298 lakhs.

“In view of recent holidays, base camp Katra town remained buzzing with pilgrims,” he added.

However, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said that ahead of Navratras, all adequate arrangements are being made for the pilgrims, adding, “modern skywalk flyover and lockers will also be launched at Bhawan to facilitate pilgrims.” (Agencies)