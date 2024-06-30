Over 50 Lakh Devotees Pay Obeisance At Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

JAMMU, June 30: In the first six months of the current year, more than 50 lakh pilgrims from various parts of the country have paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine nested in the Trikuta Hills of Katra town—the base camp—in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the sources, from the month of January to June, over 50 lakh pilgrims have visited the cave shrine, adding, “at present, between 25000 to 35000 devotees on daily basis are reaching the base camp to perform yatra to the cave shrine.”

“The yatra will increase in coming days with the start of 52-day long Shri Amarnath Yatra as many pilgrims after visiting the holy cave, also visit to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi,” they added.

“So far in the current year, around 50,32,168 devotees have visited the Bhawan whereas, during the same period in last year, 49,9,946 devotees had paid obeisance,” they said.

Moreover, they said that with the start of direct helicopter service from Jammu to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, the number of pilgrims will rise in future, they added. (Agencies)