Over 4700 pay obeisance at holy cave

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: Over 4700 pilgrims paid obeisance at holy cave of Swami Amarnath Ji in deep Himalayas in South Kashmir district of Anantnag on the 36th day of pilgrimage today while another batch of 991 pilgrims, including 152 women, left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here for the twin base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal-Sonamarg in Central Kashmir district of Ganderbal early this morning under tight security measures in a cavalcade of 32 light and heavy motor vehicles.

Officials said on the 36th day of pilgrimage, 4787 devotees from twin tracks of Baltal and Chandanwari- Pahalgam besides special choppers paid obeisance in the holy cave at an altitude of 3888 metres in South Kashmir today. With this, a total number of pilgrims visiting holy cave since the first day of darshan on June 29 has reached 4,90,101.

Among the 4787 pilgrims who visited cave shrine today included 2889 males, 1134 females, 95 children, 113 Sadhus, one Sadhvi and 855 service providers and security forces personnel.

All these pilgrims started their return journey towards the Baltal base camp and Panchtarni haltage camp on way to Pahalgam by this evening.

Officials said that today’s batch of 991 pilgrims who left Jammu for twin base camps early this morning was the smallest batch of devotees leaving Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp since the commencement of the 52-day-long yatra from the twin base camps of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on June 29.

Officials said 4.90 lakh pilgrims have so far visited the cave shrine situated at the height of 3,880 metre, housing an Ice-Shivling.

Officials said that around 5,000 pilgrims are still visiting the cave on a daily basis to offer their prayers. The pilgrimage will enter its final phase on August 14 when the ‘Chharri Mubarak’, the holy mace of Lord Shiva, led by its sole custodian Mahant Deependra Giri will join the Yatra in Pahalgam.

Officials said the 37th batch, comprising a total of 991 pilgrims, who also included 41 Sadhus and nine Sadhvis, left Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Valley amid tight security arrangements around 3.30 am.

While 815 pilgrims are heading for the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route, 176 yatris have opted for the 14-km Baltal track, the officials said. They said that all these pilgrims have reached their respective base camps by this evening where from they will leave to holy cave early tomorrow morning.

Besides the pilgrims who reached twin base camps from other aprts of country yesterday also started their journey towards holy cave early this morning.