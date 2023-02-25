Over 40,000 Youth Participates In LG Rolling Trophy This Year: Shahid Iqbal

ANANTNAG, Feb 25: Secretary, Tribal Affairs and Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, today inaugurated semi final of inter district LG Rolling trophy here at Boys Higher Secondary School Bijbehara in presence of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Basharat Qayoom.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shahid Iqbal said that Mission Youth is a unique initiative of UT government and the LG Rolling trophy is aimed at encouraging youth to participate in sports activities while ensuring all necessary facilities like enhanced infrastructure, uniforms, sports equipment and related utilities. He said that the initiative envisages to provide a platform to the youth to showcase their talent on the sports field thus channelizing their energy towards productive ventures.

“Significant investment is being made in this vital area and it is hoped that the J&K youth will make the best use of this platform for personal growth and overall development of Sports in the UT”, Secretary maintained. He said that the LG Rolling trophy has attracted more than 40,000 youth this year and the event will continue to be held as an annual feature.

Dr Shahid Iqbal said that cash rewards are being given at each level to the winners to promote competition and sports spirit among the players. He added the trophy has proven to be an excellent platform for identifying and polishing local talent and youth must make optimum use of this opportunity.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated the Sports Department for playing an active role in harbouring the talent of young sportspersons. He said that Anantnag has always been a forerunner when it comes to sports and highest participation in such events in the district across the whole Kashmir division is testimony to this fact.

He said the administration is committed to facilitate students in every possible manner. He congratulated the playing sides for reaching the semi finals and exhorted them to exhibit sportsmanship on the field.

The dignitaries were presented with mementos on the occasion. They interacted with the players from both sides and congratulated them for reaching the semi finals.

It is in place to mention that the Semi Final is being played between District Ganderbal and District Anantnag and the winning team will play the final.

Among others, SDM Bijbehara, officials from Mission Youth, Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, DYSSO Anantnag, DYSSO Pulwama, officials from Youth Sports and Services, faculty and students of BHSS Bijbehara and members of the media fraternity were present on the occasion.