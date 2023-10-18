Over 40 Police Stations In J&K Being Provided With Latest Gadgets, Weaponry To Root Out Remaining Terrorism: DGP

Baramulla, Oct 18: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Wednesday said that at least 43 police stations in J&K are being provided with latest gadgets and other facilities to root out remaining terrorism in their areas under Operation Capacity Building.

“We have started Operation Capacity Building and under this, we have covered 21 police stations that have been strengthened and provided with latest gadgets and other facilities to deal with the remaining terrorism,” DGP Singh said addressing the passing out cum attestation parade in Sheeri area of northern district of Baramulla. He said that 22 more police stations will be covered under the OCB to ensure remaining terrorism is eliminated from their areas.

Paying rich tributes to 1601 policemen who have laid down their lives since the past three decades, the DGP said that this year, 14000 new policemen were trained of which 1800 were trained in commando training school. “These commandos have been deployed in various parts of the UT,” he said.

The DGP said that similarly, 2500 new cops have completed Cyber Crime Training and are contributing towards building a better society. He said that despite the peaceful situation in Kashmir, challenges remain and J&K police are committed to face all challenges bravely and ensure peace is made a permanent feature,” he said.

He said a few days ago, 27 Kashmir Police Service (KPS) officers were inducted into Indian Police Service. “This is for the time that a record number of KPS officers were inducted into IPS,” he said, adding that Promotions in police department

This year, Rs 62Cr spend on police families, SPO, earlier now, welfare measures, to provide more facilities, Rs. 2.25 crore more for SPOs. Promotions issue smoothened by Home Secretary, LG issued orders, 4000 people promoted. A few days later, 27 KPS were inducted into IPS, a record,” he said.

The DGP congratulated the new pass outs and wished them all the best. He said two women battalions are being raised while as border grid will be further strengthened in the coming months. (KNO)