Over 300 Kgs Of Seized Drugs Destroyed In J&K’s Samba

Jammu, Mar 14: Over 300 kilograms of seized narcotic substances were destroyed in Samba district on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Jammu zonal unit, an official said

The drugs, which included 153 kgs of heroin and 177 kgs of charas were destroyed in an incinerator at Rakh Rara village, the official said.

Last year, NCB Jammu destroyed 154.56 kgs of charas, 1175.5 grams of poppy straw, 32,204 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup and 33,160 Spasmoproxyvon capsules, the official said.

“By acting against the drug traffickers, the NCB and other enforcement agencies not only put a spanner on drug trading, but also stopped the flow of drugs through the state to other parts of the country,” the official said.