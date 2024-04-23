Over 240 tremors recorded off Taiwan’s east coast over past 24 hours

TAIPEI, Apr 23: Taiwan’s east coast was shaken by more than 240 tremors over the past day, with the largest one measuring 6.3 in magnitude, data from the Central Weather Administration (CWB) showed on Tuesday.

A total of 247 earthquakes hit the area of Hualien County from 03:08 p.m. local time on Monday (07:08 GMT) until 1:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the data showed. The number of tremors and aftershocks recorded on the island since the powerful earthquake on April 3 has reached 1,095, the CWB said.

On April 3, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan, becoming the strongest to hit the island in 25 years, Wu Chien-fu, the director of the Central Weather Administration’s Seismology Centre, said. At least 12 people died and 821 were injured in the earthquake, the media reported.

(UNI)