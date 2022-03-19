Over 19,000 people joined RSS in 2022: Gautam Mengi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19: Over 19,000 people have joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) from January till mid of March, senior functionaries of the voluntary organisation told reporters here, today.

“In two and a half months from January to March 13 this year, 19,048 new people joined the Sangh,” Prant Sanghchalak, Dr Gautam Mengi flanked by Prant Sehkaryawah Avtar Krishan said.

“These are the people who have nothing to do with the Sangh. A large number of people are joining it through the ‘Join RSS’ link on the official website of the Sangh,” he said.

From the RSS website, 1,25,726 new people have joined the Sangh in 2017, 1.5 lakh in 2018, 1,29,520 in 2019, 1,32,500 in 2020 and 1,06,154 in 2021, he said.

“This time the plan for the centenary year has been made in the meeting of the House of Representatives that ended in Karnavati, Gujarat. In the next two years, branches are to be started in all the Mandals across the country,” he disclosed.

Dr Mengi said that the meeting of the All India Pratinidhi Sabha of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was held from March 11 to 13 in Karnavati (Gujarat)- the highest meeting of the Sangh, in which policy decisions were taken.

Under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, it has been decided that society will have to make united efforts for the development of the country, he said adding, “things changed a lot after the Corona pandemic. Instead of big events for development works, public awareness will have to be brought by organizing small events. For this, various campaigns will be run till the month of August.”

“For development we have to move towards self-reliance. Instead of expecting to get employment, one has to be a job creator. We have to make small groups and try to solve them by doing social studies. In fact, the goal of the Sangh is that we make efforts at our level and move on the path of development,” he added.

Giving further details Avtar Krishan said RSS has 60,929 branches at 38,390 places in the country. Apart from this , 20,681 weekly meetings and Sangh Mandlis are held at 7,923 places. A resolution of national importance was also passed in the meeting of Karnavati, he added.

He said in order to meet the challenges of employment successfully, the entire society has to play its active role in taking the advantage of such opportunities. Quoting Sarkaryavah (second in-chief of Sangh), Dattatreya Hosbale he said that RSS senior leader during the ABPS meet said that Sangh would make special efforts to take forward the discourse of Bharat realisation.