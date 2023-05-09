Over 16 Lakh Pilgrims Visit Vaishno Devi In 1st Quarter 2023

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, May 9: Amidst the chants of ‘Jai Mata Di’, more than 16 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance in the first quarter (January to April) of this year at the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine situated in the Trikuta hills in Katra town of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources said that in the first four months of the ongoing year, a total of 16,45,333 pilgrims (devotees) visited the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

“In the months of January and February, the rush swelled and 15000 to 20000 of pilgrims daily visited the cave shrine and in the month of March when examinations were over and navratras were also celebrated, the pilgrims figure increased as 25,000 to 30,000 pilgrims visited the shrine,” they said.

A Shrine Board official said that in January, a total of 4, 08,861 lakh devotees visited Bhawan while in the month of February, 3,89,549 lakh, in March, highest, 5,25,198 lakh pilgrims and in April, 3,21,725 lakh devotees offered prayers at the holy cave.

Around 1000 to 1200 pilgrims are visiting the shrine on a daily basis nowadays.