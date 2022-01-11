Over 156.71 Cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far

New Delhi, Jan 11: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday stated that more than 156.71 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been supplied to States and Union Territories so far through the Centre’s free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.

“1,56,71,24,055 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category,” the Ministry informed.

There are 17,11,31,206 balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by themOver and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

“As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs,” the ministry said. (AGENCIES)