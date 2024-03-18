Over 125,000 Russians vote in presidential election abroad on Sunday – FM

MOSCOW, Mar 17 : Over 125,000 Russian citizens have cast their ballots in the presidential election in 111 countries as of 10 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 GMT) on Sunday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“As of 10:00 Moscow time on March 17, 2024: 125,428 people voted abroad at 230 polling stations in 111 countries,” Zakharova said on Telegram.

Given the time difference, a number of sites will only open today, the spokeswoman said, adding that “even this data is a response to all those who have tried to spread misinformation or distort the voting process.”

The three-day voting in the Russian presidential election started on Friday morning. In addition to incumbent President Vladimir Putin, the candidates include Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the lower house international affairs committee, Nikolay Kharitonov, the chairman of the lower house Far East and Arctic development committee, and lower house Deputy Chairman Vladislav Davankov. ( UNI)