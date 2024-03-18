NC only regional party in J&K to receive electoral bonds

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Mar 17: The National Conference (NC) is the only regional party in Jammu and Kashmir that received electoral bonds through the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme.

The Election Commission today released new information on funds received by political parties through the electoral bonds scheme. The poll body had submitted the said information to the Supreme Court in sealed covers without retaining copies.

After the Supreme Court’s registry returned the physical copies, the Election Commission uploaded the data to its website.

The data shows that the NC has received Rs 50 lakh through these bonds from Bharti Group on April 29, 2019. The NC treasurer told Excelsior that the company is outside the J & K company.

The People’s Democratic Party has not received any donation through electoral bonds. Its State Secretary Abdul Majeed Kosheen in his letter has informed the Election Commission that it has not received any donation by way of electoral bonds since the introduction of the scheme upto 20th September 2023.

The new data issued by the ECI today showed the date the bonds were issued, the denominations of the funds, number of bonds and the issuing State Bank of India (SBI) branch. It also contains the dates of receipt and credit on the parties’ bank accounts.

However, it did not include the electoral bond numbers, which link the donors to the recipients. Some parties, however, listed their donors in the data they submitted to the Election Commission.