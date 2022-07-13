Over 120,000 pilgrims complete Amarnath Yatra, 6,415 en route to valley

JAMMU, July 13: Over 1.28 lakh Yatris have so far performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra as another batch of 6,415 pilgrims left Jammu on Wednesday for the Valley.

Officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) that manages the affairs of the Yatra said that so far over 1.28 lakh pilgrims have performed the Yatra, which was suspended for two days because of flash flood near the cave shrine last Friday.

At least 16 people were killed in the flash flood while 15,000 were safely evacuated.

“Yatra has since been resumed from both Baltal and Pahalgam routes. Today another batch of 6,415 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Valley in two escorted convoys.

“Of these, 2428 are going to Baltal while 3,987 are going to Pahalgam,” officials said.

Yatris use either the shorter Baltal route or the longer traditional Pahalgam route to reach the cave shrine situated at 3888 metres above the sea level in Kashmir Himalayas.

Those using the Baltal route have to trek 14 kms to reach the cave shrine and they return to the base camp the same day after having Darshan.

Those using the traditional Pahalgam route have to trek 48 kms to reach the cave shrine.

Helicopter services are available for the pilgrims on both the routes.

The cave houses an ice stalagmite structure which wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The 43-day long Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will end on August 11. (Agencies)