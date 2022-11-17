Over 1200-kg poppy straw, 1.5-kg cannabis seized, 3 arrested in Udhampur, Jammu

Jammu, Nov 17: Jammu and Kashmir Police and Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) team have recovered over 1200-kg poppy straw and 1.5-kg cannabis in two separate operations in Udhampur and Jammu districts of the Union Territory.

Police sources said that during routine checking, acting on tip off, team led by Station House Officer, Police Station Udhampur, Raghubir Singh, intercepted a Haryana bound tanker near Jakhaini coming from Kashmir.

“During checking, approximately 800-kg poppy straw concealed in specially designed boxes was recovered from the vehicle,” they said.

The tanker was seized and both driver and his helper was taken into custody, they added.

The operation was carried under an overall supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Vinod Kumar.

Meanwhile, in another operation, J&K ANTF team continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drug trafficking from its gross root level under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, arrested one interstate drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of contraband substances from his possession in Jammu.

Senior Superintendent of Police, ANTF, Vinay Kumar said, “team foiled a bid to smuggle commercial quantity of Poppy Straw and Charas worth lakhs of Rupees.”

He said that team received a specific information that one Truck driven by Satpal Singh, resident of Bulla Gurdaspur, Punjab with criminal intention has concealed huge quantity of Poppy Straw and Charas in the Truck which has come from Kashmir Valley and going out of J&K UT was parked near Try Ground Behind Wave Mall Narwal, Jammu.

Acting on information, ANTF team immediately swung into action and spotted the truck.

“During search, 411 Kg of Poppy Straw and 1.550 Kg of Charas was recovered and the accused person has been arrested in the instant case and the vehicle is seized,” said Kumar.

He added that Anti-Narcotics Task Force is investigating forward and backward links of this racket.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested drug peddler was going to sell the same contraband among the youth and other drug peddlers at Punjab, said Vinay Kumar.