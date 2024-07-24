Over 1 Crore Tourists Visited Jammu And Kashmir Till June This Year: Govt

JAMMU, July 24: The Government on Wednesday said that over 1 crore tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir till June this year while several measures have been taken that led to significant improvement in the tourism sector.

Replying to a question of MP Dinesh Sharma, Minister of state for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, said that the tourism sector in J&K has witnessed unprecedented growth post abrogation of Article 370

He said that 34,70,834 tourists visited J&K in 2020, 1,13,14,884 in 2021 followed by 1,88,64,332 in 2022, 2,11,24,874 in 2023 and 1,08,41,009 till June this year so far.

“The government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that several measures have been taken that led to significant improvement in the tourism including Tourism Policy 2020 and status of industry to the tourism sector for availing incentives under the Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Policy 2021,” he said. (KNO)