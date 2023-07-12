Over 1.4 Lakh Yatries Performed Darshan So Far; 9155 Devotees Visited Holy Cave Today

SRINAGAR, Jul 12: On Wednesday 9155 Amarnath devotees paid obeisance at the Holy Cave taking total to 146508 yatries who performed darshan since July 01.

Among the yatries who visited Shri Amarnathji Cave today were 6995 males, 1918 females, 122 children and120 sadhus.

Thousands of amarnath yatris traverse mountainous routes along Pahalgam and Baltal axis with much fervor to perform darshan at Holy Cave. To make this religious pilgrimage of Amarnath yatries a memorable & life time experience, around 30 government departments are providing their services relentlessly. The officers and officials are making strenuous efforts to extend essential services & basic amenities at every destination to pilgrims.

Every pilgrim who visited Amarnath Cave express satisfaction and pleasure about the wide range of arrangements put in place for their convenience.

Due to this reason and belief, Shri Amarnathji Yatra has gone global captivating devotees including NRIs and citizens of different countries.

Two foreign nationals from California, United States (US) also fulfilled their 40-year-old dream by undertaking the holy pilgrimage of Amarnath Yatra. They were inspired by the teachings of Swami Vivekanandas idea of spirituality. After visiting here, they expressed joy and happiness and stated it was a dream come true.

“There is a particular kind of peace that prevails in these mountains. We hope this kind of peace can prevail everywhere,” said one of them.

The pilgrims coming from different countries become ambassadors of hospitality, peace and spread message of spirituality in their nations.

Pertinently, a couple of days ago, 33 yatries from Nepal had also come to pay darshan at Shri Amarnathji Cave. On their way, they were facilitated and warmly welcomed by administration.