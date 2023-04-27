Zero Tolerance For Crime Against Women: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Apr 27: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance for crime against women.

Addressed the National Seminar on Anti Human Trafficking Awareness organized by National Commission for Women, in collaboration with Social Welfare Department and J&K Police, today, Lieutenant Governor said that government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance for crime against women and committed to punish the criminal networks or individuals behind this heinous crime.

Lt Governor shared valuable suggestions to effectively deal with the challenges of Human Trafficking in a comprehensive manner.

“Trafficking in persons is the most heinous form of organized crime which requires holistic and coordinated action by all the stakeholders at all levels,” Lieutenant Governor said.

“Law enforcement agencies, civil society groups, youth and every section of the society must unite to raise awareness of this issue, safeguards people from exploitation, effectively combat this violent crime and to dismantle the criminal network,” he added.

The Lt Governor asked the Anti-human trafficking cells to forge partnerships with youth clubs and civil society groups.

“Anti-Human trafficking cells in the districts require a comprehensive approach and partnership with civil society and youth to prevent trafficking and assist the law enforcement agencies to punish the traffickers. Our small effort can save many innocent people from exploitation,” he said.

The Lt Governor stressed upon the Law enforcement agencies to analyze three important aspects – origin, transit & destination and prepare a Priority Action Plan to strike at the root of the Human Trafficking Network.

“In order to eradicate this crime, our coordinated response must focus on vulnerable groups such as children, women, labourers, displaced persons and it should be ensured they are identified & sufficiently protected,” the Lt Governor said.

J&K UT has the lowest number of cases of human trafficking. Rescue and rehabilitation is the priority. We are also fully committed to setting up Anti-Human Trafficking Cells in all the districts of J&K. Moreover, 202 women’s help desks have been set up in all the police stations of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the significant role of security forces in establishing peace in J&K and ensuring safety of the people.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor announced recruitment for the posts of Anganwadi’s Sangini and Sahayika and said that more than 4000 appointments will be made in a transparent manner soon. District Commissioners have been directed to complete the recruitment process within one month, he added.