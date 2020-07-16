Our officials have proceeded to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav: India

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said its officials have proceeded for a meeting with Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan and that it will assess the situation following a report from them.

“India has been requesting for an unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. On the basis of assurances provided our officials have proceeded for the meeting on Thursday,” Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said.

He said India will assess the situation after the officials return and send a report.

“We will provide our comments thereafter,” he said. (AGENCIES)