Orientation programme begins at IIM Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu today inaugurated the five-day Orientation Program for welcoming the 7th Batch of MBA (2022-24), 3rd Batch of Ph D (2022-25), 2nd Batch of EMBA (2022-24) and for the 1st Batch of MBA (HA&HM) (2022-24).

The Orientation Programme was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, virtually in the presence of ADGP Mukesh Singh. The event was presided over by Dr Milind Kamble, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu, Members of the Governing Board IIM Jammu and Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu. Dr Shakti Gupta, Director, AIIMS, Jammu; Prof Kannan Iyer, Dean Faculty, IIT Jammu; Prof Jabir Ali, Dean Academics, IIM Jammu and Dr Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Chairperson, Admissions, IIM Jammu were also present on the occasion.

Arun Kumar Mehta welcomed the students and reminded them that learning shouldn’t be confined to books and courses but also be used in the real world. He also proposed to make Jammu and Kashmir ‘Aatmanirbhar’ in the upcoming years and stressed the need for interdisciplinary and holistic education, which is the main motto of NEP2020.

ADGP Mukesh Singh gave the students insights into a successful future. He left the students with many life teachings and ended it on a positive note with his hopes that the new batches reach new heights.

Dr Shakti Gupta enlightened the students by asking them to move forward and progress in life and think beyond the sky as nothing is impossible in this world.

Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu encouraged the new batch to be self-reliant, strive for excellence, and to learn to work and perform in a cross-cultural environment.

Dr Milind Kamble, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu praised the institute for its academic excellence, high-quality research, corporate exposure, executive education, and international exposure. With his diverse experience, he mentioned that survival in this data-driven, changing, and competitive world is possible only through knowledge and emphasized that students must strive to empower themselves with information, develop social awareness, and contribute to society and mankind.

Dr. Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Chairperson Admissions, IIM Jammu, gave an extensively detailed profile about all the new and upcoming batches.

During the Orientation Program, IIM Jammu also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the J&K Bank, in the presence of Baldev Prakash, MD and CEO J&K Bank and Prof B S Sahay.

The program also hosted Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Govt of J & K who mentioned about the life lessons that the students can learn during their study and also make the best use of it during their journey ahead.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of J&K, took charge of the podium and presented the current state of the industry ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the immense potential of Jammu and Kashmir in the industrial sector.

This was followed by the commencement of the industry panel discussion. Ashish Bhalla, Head – Campus Relations, HCL Technologies took charge of the podium and appreciated the institution. Manoj K Prasad, Vice President-Talent Development & Digital Transformation, Reliance Industries Limited provided an overview of Data Analytics in the corporate world. Dr Ateeque Shaikh, Chairperson Corporate Communications, IIM Jammu introduced the famous Advt Director Prahlad Kakkar who joined the orientation virtually.