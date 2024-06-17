Organizations pay tribute to martyrs of terror attacks, take out candle march

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: Taking out a candle march, various sections of society and social organizations today paid tribute to the civilians, devotees and security personnel who sacrificed their lives in the recent terror attacks in Jammu division.

This candle march started from Ranbireshwar Chowk and concluded at Bharat Mata Chowk (City Chowk). The major organizations that participated in the march and paid tribute, included Hindu Jagran Manch, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Sanatan Dharma Sabha Jammu Kashmir, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Poorv Sainik Sewa Parishad etc.

Paying tribute to the martyrs, RSS Prant Sanghchalak Dr Gautam Mengi expressed concern over the increasing terrorist incidents in Jammu Kashmir, especially in Jammu division. He said that terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir are not a new thing, security forces and army are doing their work with caution, but the society also has to be alert.

In his address, RSS Sah Prant Sanghchalak Dr Vikrant said that the patience of the society should not be tested. He said that at present various religious pilgrimages are going on in J&K and Amarnath Yatra is also about to start and hence the security of these Yatras should also be a priority.

Sanatan Dharma Sabha Jammu and Kashmir President Purshotam Dadhichi condemned the terrorist attacks and stressed that security of the pilgrimages in J&K is necessary.

Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad J&K, Rajesh Gupta said that maintaining harmony is not the responsibility of the Hindus only. President of Hindu Jagran Manch Rampal also condemned the recent terror incidents.

President of PoJK Visthapit Seva Samiti Dr Deepak Kapoor, said that the time has come to take back PoJK. Director of JK Bank RK Chhibber, Mukesh Kumar from Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Colonel Sukhvir Singh Mankotia from Poorav Sainik Sewa Parishad and Ajay Manhas from Hindu Jagran Manch also expressed their views on the occasion and condemned the recent terrorist attacks.