Organise Dogri Dances

Sir,

This is in response to the article titled “Folk Dances of Jammu Region” written by Ashok Sharma which appeared in the Sunday magazine section of Daily Excelsior sometime back.It was a nice read. The article revealed folk dance of Jammu region which I was not aware of. I was very happy to know that my Jammu has rich cultural heritage. I would like to see and enjoy these dances live for which I would request the government to organize some event where we can see these dances once the covid epidemic is over. I would like to read more such articles on the cultural history of Jammu.

Siddhant Gupta

Jammu