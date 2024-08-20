Optiemus Electronics makes foray into telecom equipment manufacturing

New Delhi, Aug 20: Optiemus Electronics on Tuesday announced its foray into telecom equipment manufacturing, pledging its commitment to efforts around boosting domestic production of telecom gear in the country.

Optiemus said it is working with Tejas Networks as a manufacturing partner for a wide range of telecom equipment products like 4G Base Band Units, remote radio head, broadband switches and routers from its Noida manufacturing facility.

“The announcement comes against the backdrop of India’s ongoing efforts to move towards self-reliance in the design and manufacturing of telecom equipment. Optiemus aims to significantly enhance the domestic manufacturing capabilities of telecom equipment,” Optiemus said in a release.

Optiemus Electronics’ managing director A Gururaj noted that Tejas Networks stands on a strong foundation to make significant strides in domestic manufacturing of telecom equipment and added “we are ready to support them in this endeavour to take another leap towards the ‘Make in India’ initiative in telecom manufacturing in India”.

V Sembian, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Tejas Networks said: “In our continuous pursuance towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, adding Optiemus, as one of our manufacturing partners, will provide a boost to the domestic manufacturing of telecom products.” (PTI)