Opposition Parties To Hold Peaceful Protest In Jammu On Oct 10: Farooq Abdullah

JAMMU, Oct 3: Leaders of various opposition parties met here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and unanimously decided to hold a peaceful protest against the BJP in Jammu next week.

”The constitution is suspended and the democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are under attack. ”We all have decided to stage a peaceful protest on October 10 and are seeking necessary permission from the divisional commissioner,” Abdullah told reporters after the over two-hour-long meeting at a hotel here.

Those who attended the meeting included PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, her party’s general secretary Amreek Singh Reen, Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani, its working president Raman Bhalla, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, Dogra Sadar Sabha chief Gulchain Singh Charak and Jammu and Kashmir Shiv Sena (UBT) president Manish Sahni.

Awami National Conference Senior Vice President Muzaffar Shah, National Conference provincial president, Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta, party MP Hasnain Masoodi, Mission Statehood president Sunil Dimple and former MP Sheikh Abdul Rehman were present at the meeting.

Representatives of various other parties, including the CPI, Akali Dal (Amritsar) and the Internationalist Democratic Party also attended the meeting. (Agencies)